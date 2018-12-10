Hartford

Police identify victim in fatal crash in Granby

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) - Granby police have identified the victim in a fatal crash on Route 10 Sunday evening.

According to Granby officers, 58-year-old Holly Norton, of Southwick, Massachusetts, was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital Sunday evening after her car was one of three vehicles in a crash on Route 10 near Floydville Road. Norton succumbed to her injuries a short time later. She was the only person in her car.

Officers said no one was seriously hurt in the other two vehicles. Everyone from the other two vehicles declined medical attention at the scene.

Route 10 was closed for about five hours while police conducted their investigation. It was reopened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

 

