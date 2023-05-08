WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery following a crash on I-91 in Wethersfield.

According to state police, the suspects’ car was originally seen in the Wethersfield area. Then, their car crashed just off of I-91 in Wethersfield along the Exit 25 off-ramp.

The suspects abandoned the car and fled the scene by foot in the area of Exit 26, police said.

State troopers are assisting Norwich police with drones and bloodhounds to search for the suspects. A Cessna airplane is circling the area.

This is a developing story.

