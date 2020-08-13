FOUND SAFE: Police investigating disappearance of 9-year-old boy from Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Police report the 9-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon has been located and is safe.

Police were investigating the disappearance of the Windsor boy Wednesday. CSP says, Salvatore Damato, 9, is described as a white male with brown eyes; he is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

He was last seen in the Deerfield section of Windsor late Wednesday afternoon wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts, and grey sneakers.

There was a heavy police presence at Lovell Avenue and Henry Street in Windsor in connection to this case.

According to a post from the Windsor Police Facebook page Wednesday evening, Salvatore has been found safe.