 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

FOUND SAFE: Police investigating disappearance of 9-year-old boy from Windsor

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor Police report the 9-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon has been located and is safe.

Police were investigating the disappearance of the Windsor boy Wednesday. CSP says, Salvatore Damato, 9, is described as a white male with brown eyes; he is four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.

He was last seen in the Deerfield section of Windsor late Wednesday afternoon wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts, and grey sneakers.

There was a heavy police presence at Lovell Avenue and Henry Street in Windsor in connection to this case.

According to a post from the Windsor Police Facebook page Wednesday evening, Salvatore has been found safe.

Salvatore Damato – 9-year-old from Windsor found safe – 08-12-20

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police investigating disappearance of 9-year-old boy from Windsor

News /

Bristol Pencil Hunt makes sure students heading back to class in style

News /

Bristol Health employees come together for ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ to dismantle racism in medicine

News /

Manchester man accused of multiple car break-ins

News /

Man donates kidney to stranger after seeing billboard asking for help

News /

CT Congressional candidate facing domestic assault charges

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss