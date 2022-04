HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for the location of a shooting after a 19-year-old arrived at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound.

On Saturday morning around 3:49 a.m., police were alerted by the hospital that a male teenager came seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The 19-year-old suffered a single, non-life threatening wound.

The location of the shooting has not been determined. The investigation is active and ongoing.