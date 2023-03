HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bloomfield man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Hartford.

Police said at around 3:15, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 1000 block of Albany Avenue.

Officers found 52-year-old Uriah Alexander unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

This is the city’s fourth homicide.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).