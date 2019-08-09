Police investigate after 2 men shot in Hartford

1  of  2
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Hartford early Friday morning.

Police are on scene at 435 Wethersfield Avenue after a Shot Spotter activation alerted officers to shots fired in that area.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital.

While their conditions are unknown, both men were conscious and alert.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

