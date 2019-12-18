Breaking News
Police investigate after body found in Canton river

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Canton on Wednesday morning.

Police say that on Tuesday night, officers responded to a disturbance at a home and then initiated a search for a person involved in that, using a K-9.

The search continued into Wednesday morning when they found a body in the Nepaug River.

Investigators say that they believe the body found in the river is connected to Tuesday night’s disturbance.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene and the body was removed.

According to police, no foul play is suspected at this time.

