HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford Sunday night that left one man injured.

Hartford Police responded to an area hospital around 10:14 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in the area of 419 Farmington Ave.

This incident is currently under investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the event to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).