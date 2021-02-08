Police investigate after man shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Hartford police say that at around 12:45 p.m., officers were responding to the area of Ashley Street on a ShotSpotter activation, when a crime scene was located.

While police were on scene, an area hospital reported that a man had arrived by private vehicle for treatment of gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified, was listed in stable condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.