Police investigate after two men shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot early Sunday morning in Hartford.

According to Lt. Paul Cicero, the two unidentified adult males were shot in the area of 56 Whitmore Street.

The individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment in an operating room.

Officials of Hartford Police patrol and Major Crimes Division are investigating the incident.

No further details have been made available.

This is a developing story.