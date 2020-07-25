Police investigate double shooting in Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two men with injuries early Saturday morning in Hartford.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, two male victims suffered injuries in the area of Ashley Street and May Street around 2:30 a.m.

One of the men sustained critical injuries, and the other male was reported to have been in stable condition. Both victims were brought to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Members of the Hartford Police Major Crime Division and Crime Scene Division were on scene investigating this incident.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims. No additional details have been made available on the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

