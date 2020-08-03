Police investigate drive-by shooting at Newington home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Newington on Sunday night.

Police say that at around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a home on Robbins Avenue for the report of a drive-by shooting. The residents told officers that they heard 3-4 loud bangs and then glass breaking within the house.

It was then determined that no one was injured but bullet holes were located on the front of the home which led into the living area.

Detectives processed the scene for evidence and the shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

