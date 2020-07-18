Fatal motorcycle accident closes part of Airport Rd. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a motorcycle collision resulted in one fatality in Hartford.

The accident occurred near Airport Road and Ledyard Street just near Interstate 91 at Exit 28.

According to Lieutenant Paul Cicero, one person has died as a result of the accident.

An accident reconstruction team responded to investigate the accident.

No other details have been made available at this time.

This is developing story. Stay with the News 8 app and wtnh.com for continuing updates.

