HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an adult male Saturday morning in Hartford.

The shooting happened in the area of 16 McKinley Street on the southeast side of the city.

Officials of the Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division were on scene investigating.

No other details have been made available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact (860) 722-TIPS (8477).