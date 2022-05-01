Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 30s was injured in a shooting near 493 Park St. in Hartford around 8 p.m. on Sunday.



Hartford Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, according to the HPD. The suspect has not yet been identified.



The investigation is still ongoing.