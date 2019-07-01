Man seriously injured in Berlin motor scooter crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a motor scooter crash in Berlin on Monday evening.

Police say that officers and fire crews are on scene at the intersection of Worthington Ridge and Frontage Road for an accident involving a motor scooter and a car.

According to police, the rider of the motor scooter is a man in his sixties who suffered life threatening injuries in the accident.

The driver of the car did stay on scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

A section of the road is currently closed for the investigation.