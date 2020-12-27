Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting of 22-year-old man on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Hartford PD responded to the area of 550 Main St. on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, police located a 22 year-old-male on Front Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right thigh.

Preliminary information indicates that rounds were fired from a passing vehicle.

Hartford PD reports that the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Hartford PD is asking anyone with any information regarding the case to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).