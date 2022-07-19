A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are looking into a pedestrian crash that occurred in East Granby on Monday.

According to the accident report, a car was traveling west on Route 20 near the Enterprise Truck Rental, when a pedestrian walked into the road outside of the crosswalk. The driver hit the brakes when they saw the pedestrian, but was unable to stop before hitting them.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the collision, and the status of the driver is unknown.

This incident is still under investigation by local authorities, and anyone with information is asked to contact the East Granby Resident Troopers at (860) 653-5213.