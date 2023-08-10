NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Newington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident early Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:26 a.m. and the initial investigation showed that multiple gunshots were fired into an occupied home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street.

Police say no injuries were reported following the incident and that they believe it was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

Stay with News 8 for updates.