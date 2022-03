MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were taken to hospitals after a stabbing at a hotel in Manchester Friday night.

Officers responded to the Homewood Suites hotel on Pavilions Drive for a report of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found three individuals in a room, two with wounds, according to police.

Police said all three were taken to local hospitals. They said there is no threat to the public at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.