Police investigate stabbing, shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are on scene of a shooting and stabbing incident that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hartford Police Department, an investigation is underway for a shooting/stabbing in the 430 block of Zion Street. Police say a man was shot on Zion Street with non-life threatening injuries.

A second male victim arrived at the Hartford Hospital with a stab wound to his wrist.

Police are unsure if the incidents are related.

