SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Officers are investigating after they say items were stolen from a vendor at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival, according to police.

Police said officers received a complaint on Sept. 30 around 9:30 p.m. from the owner of the Thai Jasmine booth that their business earnings had been stolen. The owner told officers that money, an iPhone, credit cards, and an ID had been taken from the front seat of her vehicle.

The owner said she spoke with a person, who she described as a short white woman, who was asking her questions. She believes this was a distraction while another person went into the vehicle and stole the bag that was holding these items.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Officer Leary at (860) 621-0101.