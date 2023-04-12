SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old person was found dead Monday night in their home in Southington.

Officers were called to a home on Douglas Street at around 11:50 p.m. for a medical complaint. They found the resident dead inside the house.

Police said the person’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The circumstances surrounding their death are under investigation, but police said it’s an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.