BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Berlin Police Department is investigating an untimely death in the town Saturday morning.

According to officials, police began an investigation around 9 a.m. on Deming Road. They were unable to immediately make a determination as to the cause of death or the circumstances leading up to the victim’s death.

People living nearby told News 8 they were surprised to come across the scene, as it’s a quiet neighborhood. One neighbor, Nick Longo, said the woman lived in the home with her husband and son since the late ’70’s. He said her husband has since passed but told him years ago he met his wife during the Korean war.

Longo last saw the woman three weeks ago sweeping by the road.

“It is sad because she was a nice person,” Longo said. “She was quiet, kept to herself, and occasionally you might see her walking down over to the CVS or somewhere and then turn around and walk back.”

State Police Major Crimes Unit and investigators from New Britain Court also responded to the scene.

The victim is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death.

This is an active investigation.

