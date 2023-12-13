BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The water is restored after a water main break Wednesday night on Beth’s Avenue near Kathern Street in Bristol, crews said.

According to a Facebook post from the Bristol Water and Sewer Department, customers on Beth’s Avenue and surrounding areas may have experienced low or no water pressure. Customers may also experience discolored water as the water gets turned back on, officials said.

Crews recommend running an outside faucet or bathtub with cold water only, until the water clears.

Any customers who are affected by an extended service interruption can use the water-filling station at 1080 Terryville Ave. Officials recommend customers bring their own containers and then water filtration plant operators will assist in filling them.

Customers can also call the water filtration plant at 860-583-6504. The Water and Sewer Department crews plan to stay on site of the water main break until the break is restored.

