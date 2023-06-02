HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford that left one woman dead.

Thursday, around 10:48 p.m., ShotSpotter picked up gunfire in the area of 184 Westland Street. After responding to the scene, police said they received calls from St. Francis Hospital, reporting two gun shot victims arriving for treatment.

One of the victims, a female, Shadarean Ellison, 32, of Hartford, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, a 40-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Hartford Police ask anyone who may have information on this incident to call the tip line, at 860-722-TIPS (8477).