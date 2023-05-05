BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a scene in Bristol, where shell casings were found.

On Thursday, May 5, around 8 p.m., Bristol police officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots fired in the area of Burlington Avenue, and Pardee Street.

According to police, several bullet shell casings were found on the scene.

No one was injured in this incident and there is no known threat to the public. Police are currently searching for the vehicle that was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol police department at 860-584-3011.