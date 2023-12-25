BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police were investigating a suspicious death on Monday.

Police were called to a welfare check at about 11:30 a.m., according to officers. An elderly woman was found dead in a bedroom.

Police said the circumstances at the scene appeared suspicious, and are investigating this incident as a potential crime.

The Bristol Police Criminal Investigations Division is being assisted by the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the New Britain Superior Court State’s Attorney Office.

Bristol police have not yet publicly named of the woman, nor the address due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, according to authorities.