Police investigate after man shot on Addison Street in Hartford

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:21 a.m., officers responded to the area of 15 Addison Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

As officers arrived on the scene, a male victim, in his fifties, was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Over 700 CT People's United Bank employees to be laid off following bank merger

News /

Lake Compounce kicks off 'Christmas in July' event this weekend

News /

End Hunger Connecticut!’s Summer Meals Site Locator Map updated with more than 400 locations

News /

Glastonbury holds public forum to address rise in juvenile crime, prevention measures

News /

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru dinosaur experience taking over East Hartford

News /

Two men charged with host of brazen crimes in suburbs around Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss