Police investigate after man shot on Addison Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:21 a.m., officers responded to the area of 15 Addison Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

As officers arrived on the scene, a male victim, in his fifties, was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).