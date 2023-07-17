BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating after several signs advertising what town officials describe as a white nationalist group were found along Farmington Avenue.

Officers responded to a call at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday from a concerned citizen who reported seeing several cardboard signs attached to telephone polls on the 597 block of Farmington Avenue.

The concerned citizen said the signs appeared to be promoting the website address of an apparent white nationalist group, according to a joint release from the Bristol Police Department and Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano.

Bristol police officers found five cardboard signs in the area and removed them. The Bristol Police Department is choosing not the share the name of the group to avoid giving them any notoriety.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed person(s) affixing the signs to telephone poles or has any information on the case to contact the Ofc. Savage at 860-584-3000 or email an anonymous tip to BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.

Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano released a statement condemning hate speech in response to the incident.

“Although I can’t comment on the ongoing investigation, I want to echo my displeasure on any outside group trying to divide our Bristol Community. Hate speech has no place in Bristol and I ask everyone in our community to join me in calling out hate speech in any form. Bristol stands together united as one community,” Caggianno said.

The Bristol Police Department said they stand with all members of their community and condemned groups of hate.