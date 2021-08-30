Police investigating after woman carjacked at gunpoint in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating after a woman was carjacked on Friday afternoon.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., a female driver exited a parking spot at the US Post Office at the Crossroads Plaza in West Hartford. She was approached by two males, one of which was armed with a gun.

The woman was ordered out of the car and the suspects stole the car. The suspects are believed to be two black men, one of which is armed.

The victim was not injured.

West Hartford police said the incident is being investigated along with several other similar incidents believed to be committed by the same suspects in the greater Hartford area.

The victim’s car was recovered and is being processed for evidence.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Hartford police.