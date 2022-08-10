ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police are investigating after a body was found in a gazebo near the town hall on Wednesday morning.

Police said that just after 2:30 a.m., a pedestrian saw a male victim in the gazebo adjacent to the town hall on Enfield Street. When police arrived, the man was found to be dead.

Officials stated that this is now classified as a homicide investigation. No suspects have been caught at this time, and officers have not identified the victim.

Police are asking people to avoid parking in the upper parking area of the town hall and gazebo area. They said they expect to be on the scene until at least midday on Wednesday.

