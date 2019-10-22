Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home

1  of  2
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are currently investigating a car that crashed into a home on Maple Street early Tuesday morning.

Police say they got the call around 2:20 a.m.

According to police, the man driving the car left the scene on foot, and police found him three hours later with minor injuries. He was charged with Evading a Motor Vehicle Accident.

No one inside the house was injured, according to police.

A building official will inspect the structural damage.

