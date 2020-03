HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of 160 Holcomb Street as a homicide Wednesday night.

In a tweet, HPD said there is one male victim who was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, but who has since died of his injuries.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division are on the scene.

Shooting incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Major Crimes, and Crime Scene Division on scene. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 5, 2020

