ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after an apparent preterm baby was found dead at a motel in Enfield Tuesday morning.

Police, fire, and EMS crews responded to Motel 6, located at 11 Hazard Ave., just before 11 a.m. for what police said described as “a medical call (a fall).”

Investigators found a dead, “apparently” preterm baby at the scene, police said.

Enfield police and Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit personnel are still on scene.

The circumstances of the death remain under investigation, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.