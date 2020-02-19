Police investigating end of overnight standoff in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating an overnight standoff that has ended in the area of Harper Street near Love Lane early Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an apartment on Harper Street for a report of a possible assault and abduction involving a firearm.

A juvenile called police saying his mother’s boyfriend assaulted her and held her at gunpoint. The juvenile later fled the house on foot.

Police found the male suspect and female victim in the apartment and attempted for several hours to make contact with them.

At around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect and victim exited the apartment with a third person. None of the three appeared to be injured.

The scene is starting to clear, but the investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING: Police investigation along Harper Street in #Hartford. Scene starting to clear. Waiting for word on what happened here from @HartfordPolice. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/02ynR2Kqad — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) February 19, 2020

