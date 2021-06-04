Police investigating failed ATM theft attempt at East Hartford gas station

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in East Hartford early Friday morning.

Police said it happened overnight at a gas station on Ellington Road.

The store was closed when police said thieves pried the front door open, wrapped a rope around the ATM, and attached the rope to the back of a truck. Police said, however, the suspects were unsuccessful at pulling the ATM out.

The suspects took the rope and sped away, police said.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.