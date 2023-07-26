WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Windsor police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Route 218.

Police received a report of someone with a gunshot wound at 11:57 p.m. on I-91 South near Exit 35A. Connecticut State Police was already on the scene with a 27-year-old woman.

She was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.

The woman said she was traveling eastbound on Route 218 when she passed a vehicle she thought was turning. The other vehicle then pulled up beside her and started shooting at her, according to police.

Police said it seems to be a road rage incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department Detective Division at (860) 298-4350.