Police investigating several bullet holes found at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Capitol Police, along with Connecticut State Police and Hartford police, are investigating after multiple bullet holes were found at the State Capitol Tuesday morning.

Police said the bullet holes were discovered on the south side of the Capitol building at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said no one is injured.





In an unrelated virtual update state Democrats provided, Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said officials believe it happened late Monday evening.

State Rep. Jason Rojas was also in attendance, and he said he came to the Capitol at 8 a.m. and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. He had been in meetings since then.

“In the time that I have been sitting here, some of his colleagues said ‘there’s lots of police outside,'” Rojas said.

“It’s something of concern for all of us,” Rojas added.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.