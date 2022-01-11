Police investigating shooting on Camp Street in Bristol

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington and Bristol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Camp Street Monday.

Farmington police say they responded to the intersection of Camp Street and Songbird Lane for a reported shooting with one victim on the ground. Police determined it happened on the Bristol side of Camp Street on arrival.

Detectives from both Farmington police and Bristol police are investigating.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.