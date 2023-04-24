NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington Police Department are investigating a possible shooting that happened the morning of April 24.

Newington Police Department Detectives are actively investigating a shooting incident which occurred at 3:36 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that multiple gun shots were fired into a home on Robbins Ave. near Main St.

The home was occupied at the time, police said, however they report no injuries.

NPD is following up on leads to identify the suspects, and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kathleen Kelliher, at kkelliher@newingtonc.gov or 860-594-6249.

Stay up to date with News 8 on this story.