HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body of a female was found inside an apartment on Mather Street Monday, according to authorities.

Police said the female appeared to have been dead for several days.

The female has only been identified as Jane Doe.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded is conducting an investigation into the cause of death.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scenes Division responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).