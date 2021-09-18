Police investigating two shootings on King Street, Judd Street in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning on King and Judd Street.

Early this morning officers received multiple calls regarding the sound of gunshots in the areas of King and Judd Street.

Officers were called to King Street around 1:48 a.m. The caller reported hearing two gunshots before finding a single hole in their home. Police say it is believed the shots came from outside the home.

Shortly after, around 1:52 a.m. officers then responded to Judd Street. Police say similar shell casings were recovered in the roadway.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that an individual shot into the air and left the scene in a vehicle. The suspect is described as a male wearing a baseball hat. Police say the vehicle is described as a gray/ green metallic-colored sedan.

There are no reported injuries in either incident. The investigation is currently active and ongoing. Officers say there are no known threats to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011 or the Bristol Police Department Tips line 860-585-TIPS (8477).

