Investigation underway after shooting on Webster Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a shooting happened Saturday night on Webster Street.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., Hartford Police patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Webster Street on a report of shots fired.

Authorities located a crime scene in the area of 56 Webster Street.

As officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arrived for treatment.

Police say that the victim was transported by a private vehicle to the hospital. Officials report the male victim is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).