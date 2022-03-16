HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in stable condition after police say she was shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford police said the woman in her 60s was not the intended target.

Police responded to a home on Irving Street between Albany Avenue and Mather Street around 1:05 p.m. for the report of someone shot.

The victim was alert and conscious and taken to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.