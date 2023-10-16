HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway Monday in Hartford following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to Barbour and Westland streets for the report of a vechile with an armed person who was threatening others.

After officers pulled the car over, a person got out of the passenger’s side, aiming and firing a handgun at the officer as he approached, Bronin said. The officer, who was not injured, returned fire.

The person was taken to a hospital, where Bronin said he died from his injuries.

Bronin shared the screenshot below, captured from city camersa near Barbour Street.

Hartford Maylor Luke Bronin shared this screenshot of the deadly officer-involved shooting, which was capured on city cameras, on Oct. 16, 2023.

The state’s inspector general is now investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.