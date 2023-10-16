HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway Monday in Hartford following a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Mayor Luke Bronin will speak to the media Monday afternoon. Watch it live on air and online.
Police responded to Barbour and Westland streets for the report of a vechile with an armed person who was threatening others.
After officers pulled the car over, a person got out of the passenger’s side, aiming and firing a handgun at the officer as he approached, Bronin said. The officer, who was not injured, returned fire.
The person was taken to a hospital, where Bronin said he died from his injuries.
Bronin shared the screenshot below, captured from city camersa near Barbour Street.
The state’s inspector general is now investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.