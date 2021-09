Unsettled changes developing as more and more clouds develop over Connecticut today. A widely scattered shower is also possible. Cloudy conditions with a few showers and more humidity tomorrow as a very slow moving system spreads moisture our way Wednesday. The unsettled theme continues for Thursday and Friday before clearing out Saturday. Stay Tuned. Fall arrives 3:21 pm Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Peter has formed in the Atlantic with Tropical Storm Rose too! Both of these systems will likely remain out to sea.