Weak low pressure system swirling around south of Long Island making for unsettled conditions across Connecticut. This system will slowly move east through tonight. High pressure builds up along the east coast with sweltering heat and humidity over Connecticut through Saturday. Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible in the hot pattern. There is quite-a-bit to watch in the Atlantic as future Tropical Storm Fred is forming.

Early this morning: variable cloudiness with areas of dense fog. Humid with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.