MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a disturbance early Thursday morning in Manchester, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a call for a “volatile situation” around 3 a.m. at 28 Woodbridge Street. Police were able to hear yelling and screaming during the call and heard that someone involved was possibly armed with a gun.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman who placed the call. She told police a man, identified as 31-year-old Andrew Davis of Bristol, was armed with a handgun in the home and that she was concerned for her boyfriend and children who were still inside.

The woman said she was unsure about Davis’ whereabouts once she left the home.

Police said officers were then able to get in contact with the boyfriend who was in the home and was able to get him and the children out of the home and out of immediate danger.

Officers were still unable to contact Davis at that time, which prompted police to shut down the area. The Capitol Region Emergency Services Team was called to the scene and was able to search the home.

Police said Davis was not found in the home once the search was conducted. The incident is believed to be isolated as police said the suspect and the residents in the home knew each other.

A neighbor who witnessed the ordeal said his family ducked for cover as police surrounded the home next door.

“SWAT on my front porch they were all in my backyard, all around the perimeter I had them out by my back kitchen window, and you could hear them talking through my windows because they were right next to the corner of my house. It was a little too close to home and a little more realistic than I wanted it to be.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or Davis is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.