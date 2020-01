HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old child from Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officials say 5-year-old Jose Lebron from Hartford has been missing since Tuesday. Lebron has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 lbs and stands 3 feet tall.

(Photo: CT State Police)

Anyone with information regarding Lebron’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.